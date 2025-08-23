Ludhiana: 27k houses inspected in anti-dengue campaign

With vector-borne diseases on the rise, the health department on Friday carried out an anti-dengue drive under the initiative “Har shukravar, dengue te vaar” (Strike against dengue every Friday). Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain instructed district malaria officer Dr Sheetal Narang to carry out fogging twice daily in high-risk areas, including slums and stagnant drains. (HT Photo)

So far this season, the district has reported 18 dengue cases and 43 cases of malaria. While dengue cases have declined compared to the 46 reported by mid-August last year, malaria cases have already surpassed last year’s total tally of 34.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said 420 teams were deployed for the campaign, which covered two jails and 505 government offices. “Of these, 21 offices were found positive for mosquito larvae,” she said. The teams also inspected 27,429 houses and checked 41,215 containers, detecting dengue larvae in 79 of them.

She stressed that public participation remains key in curbing the disease. “The most powerful weapon against dengue is cleanliness and precaution. People must ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes, rooftops, coolers or tanks. Discarded tyres, bottles and cans must be removed. These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of dengue,” she said, urging citizens to cooperate with health teams.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain also chaired a district-level review meeting on Friday, directing officials from the health department, Municipal Corporation and other agencies to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

He instructed district malaria officer Dr Sheetal Narang to carry out fogging twice daily in high-risk areas, including slums and stagnant drains. He ordered immediate repairs of leaking sewerage and drinking water pipes. He also directed panchayat officials to spray diesel over stagnant water in rural and urban areas to prevent mosquito breeding.

To raise awareness, Jain asked education officers to ensure that schoolchildren and staff wear full-sleeved clothes and are sensitised about precautions during morning assemblies. Pamphlets are to be distributed in schools as part of the campaign. Heads of government offices were also directed to maintain cleanliness and replace old cooler pads to prevent larvae breeding.

The DC further announced that free dengue testing is available at civil hospitals in Ludhiana, Khanna, Raikot and Jagraon.