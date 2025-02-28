Ludhiana: 3 booked for immigration fraud in two cases

The division number 5 police have booked three individuals, including two women, in two cases of immigration fraud, officials said. Ludhiana police said cheating cases registered after inquiries. (Representational image)

They said the cases come as the accused allegedly charged money from people by promising to arrange visas but failed to do so or return the money.

In the first case, a couple — Varinderdeep Singh alias Biri Chawal and his wife Guneet Chawla, residents of Sant Nagar, Ghumar Mandi — were booked following an inquiry into a complaint filed by one Ajay Kochar, a resident of Old Madhopuri, Gaushala Road.

Kochar said he approached the couple’s immigration firm to get UK visas for him and his family. He alleged the accused assured him of the visas and charged ₹12 lakh in installments. He claimed the accused failed to get him the visas and when he pressed for a refund, they kept delaying the matter and ultimately refused.

Sub-inspector Dharampal, the investigating officer, said Kochar had filed a complaint on October 25, 2024. The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after an inquiry, he said, and added that the accused are yet to be arrested.

In the second case, police booked travel agent Inderjeet Kaur, a resident of Sector 32A, Chandigarh Road, following a complaint by Jaswinder Kaur from Aman Nagar, Daba Road.

Jaswinder Kaur said she approached Inderjeet Kaur through a mutual contact to get UK visas for her and an acquaintance, Varinder Singh. She alleged the accused charged ₹15 lakh from them, promising to arrange their visas. She said the accused failed to arrange the visas and turned them down when they asked for a refund.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said Jaswinder Kaur filed a complaint on October 21, 2024. The case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act after an inquiry, he said, and added that no arrests have been made far.