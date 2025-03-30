Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 33 arrested in search operation; more than 100 questioned, in anti-drug fight, say police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2025 05:54 AM IST

A total of 144 police personnel, led by various station house officers, participated in the operation; senior superintendent of police Khanna Jyoti Yadav Bains confirmed the arrest of 18 individuals and the registration of 7 FIRs

In a major law enforcement drive to curb criminal activities, especially drug-related offences, large-scale Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) were conducted in Khanna and Ludhiana Rural. The operations resulted in the arrest of 33 suspects, including individuals involved in drug trafficking, theft, and other criminal activities.

Under pan-Punjab CAS operation, the Police conducted early morning searches at various locations in the city and surrounding areas in Ludhiana on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (HT Photo)
In Ludhiana rural, the Jagraon sub-division police carried out extensive searches in areas such as village Kul Gehna under police station Sidhwan Bet, and in Gujarwal and Guru Nanakpura Mohalla in Raikot. Over 100 suspects were taken into custody for questioning, while raids were conducted at the homes of suspected drug smugglers. Suspicious vehicles and locations were inspected to uncover illicit activities. Senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta said that the operations were part of the state’s ongoing “War Against Drugs” campaign. The focus was on targeting narcotics trafficking, preventing drug-related crimes, and taking strict action against anti-social elements. He urged public cooperation, stating, “Those involved in drug smuggling will face legal action, and all possible measures will be taken to eliminate drug abuse from the region.”

Simultaneously, in Khanna, police conducted raids at seven locations across the sub-divisions of Samrala, Payal, and Khanna. A total of 144 police personnel, led by various station house officers, participated in the operation. Senior superintendent of police Khanna Jyoti Yadav Bains confirmed the arrest of 18 individuals and the registration of 7 FIRs. The arrests include 10 individuals under the NDPS Act. Additionally, three people were caught selling prescription drugs illegally outside the civil hospital.

