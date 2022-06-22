Ludhiana | 340 industrialists attend session on “Stress to Strength” held by FICO
The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) organised an interactive session for its members on “Stress to Strength” at a hotel on Ferozepur road. Over 340 industrialists participated in the session.
Psychotherapist Dr Girish Patel, key note speaker at the event,emphasised on maintaining a stable mind through meditation and various yoga techniques. “ Just by accepting the situation, we can change our perspective towards it. Challenges are meant to be faced,” Dr Patel said.
He also stated that life becomes easy with a right approach towards it and there is always a positive side to every situation. “ We just need to look for positivity in everything we come across. The habit of looking for a positive outlook will eventually take the stress out of our lives,” he added.
President FICO Gurmeet Kular said stress has a negative impact on our mental and physical health and the interactive session was organised for the members so that they could tackle stress in their daily routine through different techniques.
