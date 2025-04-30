Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 35-year-old man found dead near Cheema Chowk, police probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 30, 2025 11:56 PM IST

The Moti Nagar police reached the spot and initiated investigation and sent the body to Civil Hospital for the postmortem examination to know the cause of death; the police are waiting for the autopsy report for further action

A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly restrained illegally and thrashed by the employees of a fuel station for attempting a theft on Tuesday late night, was found dead in a park near Cheema Chowk on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has not been identified yet. (HT photo for representation)
The Moti Nagar police reached the spot and initiated investigation and sent the body to Civil Hospital for the postmortem examination to know the cause of death. The police are waiting for the autopsy report for further action. The deceased has not been identified yet. The police made an announcement in surrounding areas for his identification.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 4 Mandeep Singh stated that the locals noticed the body of a man lying in a public park near Cheema Chowk and alerted the police. A team from Moti Nagar Police post reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

“During investigation the police found that the man was allegedly thrashed by employees of a nearby petrol pump for a theft bid. Later, the man left the spot and came to the park. The police have procured the CCTVs of the footage in which the man was captured on Tuesday night,” said the ADCP.

“The body has no visible injury marks. The police are waiting for the postmortem report and will take action according to the autopsy report,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 35-year-old man found dead near Cheema Chowk, police probe on
