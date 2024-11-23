Ludhiana: 4 arrested for 14-lakh theft from trader’s car

Two days after the theft of ₹14.20 lakh from a car in Millerganj area, the police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four persons, including a close friend of the victim. The police have recovered the cash besides a duplicate car key that was used to unlock the door. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Ankush Kumar of Arya Colony, Moti Nagar, Lovish Verma of Moti Nagar, Akash Jetly of Sector 32 A at the Chandigarh road and Varun Vashisht of Prince Colony in Mundian.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Dev Singh said Ankush Kumar was a close friend of the victim, Yashik Singla, who owns a carrybag manufacturing unit. Ankush was aware that Yashik Singla used to carry huge cash with him for most of the time. He had been hatching a conspiracy for the past two months to grab the money, the police said.

Ankush had made a duplicate key of Yashik Singla’s car. He discussed it with his friend Lovish Verma. They hired Akash Jetly and Varun Vashist to assist them in executing the crime and promised to give them ₹50,000 each, the ADCP said.

The ADCP added that on Wednesday Yashik telephoned Ankush to accompany him to the bank as he was carrying huge cash. Following a conspiracy, Ankush asked Lovish and two others to follow them. Ankush told them that he would divert attention of Yashik Singla from the car and the cash and would find a chance to steal the money.

“On Thursday, Ankush took Yashik along with him to a makeshift shop to smoke. Meanwhile, Lovish and two others unlocked the door and stole the bag containing cash,”said the ADCP.

“The police found a clue while scanning the CCTVs and arrested the accused. The police recovered cash from their possession,” he added.