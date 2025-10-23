Ludhiana: 40-yr-old missing for 2 months died in road accident, probe reveals

Nearly two months after a 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Dhilwan village in Samrala, the finding of an investigation carried out by the police revealed the shocking facts. According to the police, the man died after a pickup driver lost control of his vehicle. The driver abandoned the victim on the road instead of rushing him to the hospital.

The deceased, Malkeet Singh, a resident of Rampur village in Doraha, had gone missing on August 23, his family said. His mother, Shinder Kaur, 65, told the police that her son had left home saying he was going with acquaintances in a pickup vehicle to a religious place in Bagar to pay his obeisance, but never returned.

The woman stated that she had last talked to her son on August 25 on the mobile phone. His son told him that they have reached Bagar and he will be back home in the next few days. When he did not return, they talked to the acquaintances, who claimed that they had no idea about his whereabouts.

On October 20, the family received information from the Samrala police that an unidentified body had been found near Dhilwan village on August 28. As the police failed to identify the victim, they cremated the body as unidentified on September 1, suspecting that he had died in a road mishap.

ASI Avtar Chand, who is investigating the case, stated that the woman approached the police seeking information about her missing son. The woman identified the clothes and other belongings found on the dead body as of her son Malkeet Singh. The police initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, police discovered that the pickup, driven by Harminder Singh alias Bittu of Gharkhana village, had overturned after he lost control due to rash and negligent driving on August 28. Instead of helping the injured Malkeet, the driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving him to die unattended on the road.

The ASI added that following the revelations, an FIR has been lodged against Harminder Singh under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Samrala police station.

Police officials said that the accused’s negligence and inhuman act of deserting the victim were directly responsible for the fatality. “Had the driver taken Malkeet to the hospital in time, his life could have been saved,” said the ASI.