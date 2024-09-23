Ludhiana: 5,000 students join Bal Sansad programme

Around 5,000 students, aged 10 to 17 years, from 50 schools in Ludhiana are participating in the district administration’s ambitious Bal Sansad programme. This initiative aims to establish children’s parliaments in schools, providing students with a platform to engage in governance and decision-making. Children’s parliaments have been set up in schools in Ludhiana so that students can understand the process of governance. (HT Photo)

Each Bal Sansad includes a prime minister, ministers handling portfolios such as health, education, environment and sports along with members of parliament (MPs) representing different classes, ensuring broad participation. The programme encourages students to take on leadership roles and participate in discussions on key issues affecting their schools.

A significant highlight of the Bal Sansad programme is the creation of new ministries proposed by the students during the creative corner sessions held from August 7 to 19. These ministries reflect the students’ ability to identify important issues and their leadership skills. The newly formed ministries include the anti-bullying ministry, no to drugs ministry, water ministry, school maintenance ministry, menstrual hygiene ministry, laughing ministry, mobile ministry and the ministry of failure each addressing specific challenges faced by students.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal praised the students’ enthusiasm in participating in the electoral process. He emphasised that this initiative would help them develop leadership skills, engage in debates on critical issues, and foster a sense of responsibility and civic awareness from a young age. He added that the programme equips students with essential skills like democratic engagement, decision-making, and teamwork, preparing them to be responsible citizens.

He also commended the efforts of the Wings of Wisdom Foundation (WoWF) and its team, led by CEO Anuja Naik and co-founder Samuel Dutta, along with key members Harmesh Singh, Naresh Kumar, Vishwakirat Kaur Kahlon, Superjeet Kaur and Guriqbal Singh, for their successful implementation of the program. Special recognition was given to DDF Ambar for overseeing the execution of the project.

This pioneering programme, launched on August 1 across 50 schools in Ludhiana, is the first of its kind in Punjab. It represents a major step towards empowering students to take active leadership roles and participate in the democratic process.