Ludhiana: 50-kg adulterated ghee seized

Intensifying its crackdown on adulterated food ahead of the festive season, the district health department on Monday seized around 50 kg of adulterated desi ghee during a raid in the Sham Nagar area. The seized ‘adulterated’ desi ghee during a raid. (HT Photo)

The raid, carried out by the food safety team following a tip-off, uncovered a small-scale operation in a house where cream and milk powder were being used to manufacture poor-quality ghee. The team confiscated the adulterated material and initiated a detailed investigation.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the individuals involved had previously been engaged in similar illegal activities of preparing adulterated food products. Action had already been taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act in 2017 and 2020. Furthermore, in 2023, a court had declared them absconders.

During the raid, with the support of the bus stand police post team, one woman connected to the case was taken into custody. The food safety team collected samples of ghee, cream and milk powder from the spot, which have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Once the reports are received, strict action will be taken against the individuals under the Food Safety and Standards Act, officials said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur stated that during the festive season, the consumption of food items prepared using adulterated ghee, cream and other low-quality materials poses a serious threat to people’s health. She emphasised that such illegal activities not only endanger public life but also put a huge burden on the healthcare system. She further added that the food safety department and the police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such illegal activities.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur appealed to the public to always purchase sweets, ghee, and other food items only from licensed shops during the festive season. She advised people to carefully check the quality, standards and packaging before purchasing. If anyone comes across suspicious food items, they should immediately report the matter to the food safety officials, she added.

The raid comes a day after officials seized 189 kg of adulterated paneer being supplied to fast-food joints across Ludhiana.

Prepare sweets at home: Expert

As many as 40 farm women members of the PAU Kisan Club were provided hand-holding in making nutritious home-made recipes during the monthly training camp, held under the guidance of MS Bhullar, director of extension education. Arshdeep Singh, a food science and technology expert, said, “Rather than purchasing adulterated sweets, people should prepare these at home using fresh ingredients.” Experts Dr Sonika Sharma and Dr Shikha Mahajan explained the preparation of healthy recipes at home – coconut ladoos and rolls, as well as dry fruit roll.