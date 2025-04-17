Ludhiana: 8 ‘addicts’ held for consuming drugs at public places

Police on Wednesday registered six first-information reports (FIRs) and arrested eight ‘addicts’ for allegedly conducting drugs in public spaces, said officials. The Moti Nagar police arrested a Harkrishan Colony resident who was consuming drugs in Ghoda Colony. (HT photo for representation)

In the first case, the Dugri police arrested two addicts, residents of 200-foot road in Dugri and CRPF Colony, who were consuming drugs under the Dugri Bridge.

In the second case, the Daba police arrested a Mohalla Basant Nagar resident for consuming drugs near the local government hospital.

In the third case, the Sahnewal police arrested a dweller of slums near Dhandhari Bridge. Police said the accused was consuming drugs in Ambedkar Colony.

In the fourth case, the Shimlapuri police arrested a Preet Nagar and a Gobind Nagar resident for allegedly consuming drugs at a public place.

In the fifth case, the division number 6 police arrested a resident of Mohalla Krishna Colony, Bhamian Khurd, for allegedly consuming drugs near Millar Ganj dump.

The Moti Nagar police arrested a Harkrishan Colony resident who was consuming drugs in Ghoda Colony. All the accused have been booked under sections 29, 27, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.