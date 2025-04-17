Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 8 ‘addicts’ held for consuming drugs at public places

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2025 05:26 AM IST

All the accused have been booked under sections 29, 27, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Police on Wednesday registered six first-information reports (FIRs) and arrested eight ‘addicts’ for allegedly conducting drugs in public spaces, said officials.

The Moti Nagar police arrested a Harkrishan Colony resident who was consuming drugs in Ghoda Colony. (HT photo for representation)
The Moti Nagar police arrested a Harkrishan Colony resident who was consuming drugs in Ghoda Colony. (HT photo for representation)

In the first case, the Dugri police arrested two addicts, residents of 200-foot road in Dugri and CRPF Colony, who were consuming drugs under the Dugri Bridge.

In the second case, the Daba police arrested a Mohalla Basant Nagar resident for consuming drugs near the local government hospital.

In the third case, the Sahnewal police arrested a dweller of slums near Dhandhari Bridge. Police said the accused was consuming drugs in Ambedkar Colony.

In the fourth case, the Shimlapuri police arrested a Preet Nagar and a Gobind Nagar resident for allegedly consuming drugs at a public place.

In the fifth case, the division number 6 police arrested a resident of Mohalla Krishna Colony, Bhamian Khurd, for allegedly consuming drugs near Millar Ganj dump.

The Moti Nagar police arrested a Harkrishan Colony resident who was consuming drugs in Ghoda Colony. All the accused have been booked under sections 29, 27, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 8 ‘addicts’ held for consuming drugs at public places
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On