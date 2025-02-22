Ludhiana: 80 e-rickshaws meant for garbage collection missing, vidhan sabha panel told

Out of the 350 e-rickshaws were distributed among sanitation workers for door-to-door garbage collection, 80 have been missing, officials of the municipal corporation informed the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Committee on Local Bodies on Friday. Committee members questioned the officials concerned that how come these vehicles go missing despite being GPS-enabled. The officials were asked to present a detailed record of all e-rickshaws by March 25. Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Committee on Local Bodies during a meeting to review development works at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Chaired by committee chairman MLA Madan Lal Bagga, the meeting, organised at Bachat Bhawan in the district administrative complex, was aimed at reviewing the development projects in Ludhiana and Patiala cities besides the works taken up by the National Highways Authority of India as well as the PSPCL.

These 350 e-rickshaws were distributed among sanitation workers under the 15th Finance Commission in 2023. The committee members visited the MC workshop at Hambran Road where 40 e-rickshaws were found parked for repairs. Concerned about potential misuse and mismanagement, the committee has sought details regarding the purchase and allocation of these vehicles.

The e-rickshaws were purchased at the cost of ₹9.36 crore with an additional ₹10 lakh spent on GPS installation. The committee questioned how these vehicles could remain untraceable despite being GPS-enabled. The MC officials responded that the lack of drivers led to the decision of handing them over to sanitation workers. Committee chairman Madan Lal Bagga even called one of the employees assigned an e-rickshaw, who stated that he had handed it over to workshop staff and was unaware of its current location.

The committee raised concerns over why these e-rickshaws were permanently assigned to workers instead of being parked at a central location. The officials responded that the workers took the vehicles to their houses for charging their batteries but the committee members said a designated charging station should have been established.

Bagga has now directed MC officials to present a detailed record of all e-rickshaws by March 25. He has also ordered that all e-rickshaws be brought to one location for inspection, warning officials of strict action if the issue is not resolved.

Originally, the e-rickshaws were meant to improve garbage collection in areas where traditional methods were ineffective. However, they have been primarily used for collecting dry leaves and roadside waste, rather than serving their intended purpose of lifting household garbage.

Sanitation employees claimed that the design of the e-rickshaws makes it difficult to lift wet waste, as the vehicle loses balance on uneven roads. The lack of proper garbage segregation in these vehicles has further diminished their efficiency.

During the meeting, concerns such as regularisation of 600 temporary sanitation workers, “fraud” in the recruitment process of sanitation employees, compensation for revenue loss due to bogus appointments and others were discussed. The committee also raised concerns over the delayed construction of Chand Cinema Bridge on Old GT Road. MLA Bagga warned that if the bridge is not completed by the March 31, officials responsible will face action.

The committee engaged in detailed discussions with officials on various development works as well as issues related to street lights and the sewerage system.

Among those present in the meeting were committee members — MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi, Inderjit Kaur Mann, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Dr Jeevanjyot Kaur, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and Kuljit Singh Randhawa. The meeting was also attended by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina.

