₹100.92-cr infra boost: Rajnath to lay foundation for 12 Lucknow Cantt projects on August 30

Lucknow Cantonment is set for a major infrastructure overhaul, with the ministry of defence approving 12 projects worth a combined ₹100.92 crore to address residents’ immediate needs and strengthen civic infrastructure. The foundation stones for the projects will be laid at Dilkusha Lawn on Sultanpur Road on August 30 by defence minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the MLA from Lucknow Cantt, officials said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, principal director, Defence Estates, Central Command, Bhavana Singh said the projects cover water supply, solid-waste management, sanitation, education, sports, environmental protection and traffic management.

A zero-waste solid-waste management plant will be established at the Sultanpur Road trenching ground at a cost of ₹9.90 crore, funded by the Indian Army. Another ₹18.95 crore has been sanctioned for bio-mining and bio-remediation of nearly 4.25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, which is expected to reclaim land for future use.

Water infrastructure will receive a major upgrade, including a 1,500-KL underground reservoir costing ₹3.68 crore, replacement of around 26 km of old pipelines at ₹10.31 crore, eight SCADA-operated tubewells at ₹9.99 crore and two overhead water tanks at ₹4.90 crore. Officials said existing waterlines in the Cantonment would also be replaced.

The projects include a special school for children with disabilities at a cost of ₹2.59 crore, while ₹6.02 crore has been sanctioned for additional classrooms, toilets and building improvements at RA Bazaar Secondary and Primary Schools and Rainbow Model School.

Sports infrastructure will get a ₹9.85-crore multi-purpose sports complex at Dilkusha Ground under Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s CSR initiative.

At Pipraghat, Bharat Electronics Limited will construct a modern crematorium at a cost of ₹9.08 crore under its CSR programme. It will have two electric crematoriums, one gas crematorium and eight platforms for wood-based cremation.

A ₹15.64-crore multi-level robotic parking facility and commercial complex is planned at Sadar Bazaar to ease parking and traffic congestion.

The Neeta Memorial Polyclinic at RA Bazaar will be upgraded into a City Polyclinic under the National Urban Health Mission, providing free OPD services.

The Mangla Devi Junior High School will also get a Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Centre, offering free preparation and specialised training for competitive examinations, including the NDA and CDS.