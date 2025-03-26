Ludhiana: 80-year-old assaulted, dragged in road rage incident, woman among three booked

In a road rage incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly abused, robbed and dragged by a car for several meters after a minor traffic accident near the Durga Mata Mandir traffic lights near Jagraon Bridge. The victim, Subhash Chandar, was on his way home in his Kia Seltos (HT file)

The victim, Subhash Chandar, was on his way home in his Kia Seltos

According to the complainant, his car accidentally collided with a Toyota Glanza. Following which the driver of the Glanza, along with two accomplices, including a woman, blocked his vehicle, got out, and started hurling abuses at him.

The situation escalated when the woman reportedly entered Chandar’s car and stole documents from the dashboard. As he attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone, the group allegedly snatched his phone. When he tried to resist and stop them, the accused dragged him with their car for a few meters before fleeing the scene.

Subhneet Singh, the registered owner of the Toyota Glanza, has been identified as the prime accused. His two accomplices, including the woman involved in the altercation, are yet to be identified.

Head constable Ashish Kumar, the investigating officer, stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused. He added that the police have identified the car owner and are working to nab the other individuals involved, assuring that they will be arrested soon.

An FIR has been registered at Division Number 8 police station under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 303 (2) (punishment for theft), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of BNS.