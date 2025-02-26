Ludhiana: ‘84 riot victims’ body seeks death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

Following a Delhi court’s decision on Tuesday to award life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, members of the Danga Peedit Welfare Society, Ludhiana, expressed disappointment, insisting that he should have been given the death penalty. Surjit Singh, president of the Danga Peedit Welfare Society, Ludhiana, argued that the court had held Sajjan Kumar responsible for the murder of two persons, including Jaswant Singh and his son, on November 1, 1984. (HT Photo)

Surjit Singh, president of the society, argued that the court had held Kumar responsible for the murder of two persons, including Jaswant Singh and his son, on November 1, 1984.

He was found guilty of leading and inciting the mob, which, according to Singh, made it a “rarest of rare” case deserving the harshest punishment.

“Kumar is already serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail after being convicted by the Delhi high court for five murders in the Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment in another riot-related case. Awarding him another life term is not enough,” he said, urging the central government to initiate a fresh inquiry and demanding that Kumar be sentenced to death.

Singh also called on the BJP-led central government to expedite the prosecution of other accused persons linked to the anti-Sikh riots.

Additionally, he demanded the rehabilitation of around 25,000 riot-affected families currently residing in Punjab.