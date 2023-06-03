Ludhiana: Accountant, seven others booked for bogus billing

An accountant of a steel factory along with seven aides, including some local businessmen, has been booked for allegedly duping his employer, who is based in the US, of over ₹1.19 crore and also causing a loss to the public exchequer by running a bogus billing racket. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh Bhatti of New BRS Nagar, Munish Kumar of Fatehgarh, Goldy Walia alias Ranjit Singh of Jassla village of Mandi Gobindgarh, Pradeep Kumar (owner of PK Enterprises, a fake firm) of Lohara, Navpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Vikram Singh (owner of VK Trading Company) of Mandi Gobindgarh, Gursewak Singh (owner of Aadi Shakti Jewelleers) of Kharadiya Bazar, Joginder Singh (owner of Satkar Enterprises) of Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana. (Getty Images)

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked eight persons following the complaint filed by NRI Amarjit Singh Bali of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh Bhatti of New BRS Nagar, Munish Kumar of Fatehgarh, Goldy Walia alias Ranjit Singh of Jassla village of Mandi Gobindgarh, Pradeep Kumar (owner of PK Enterprises, a fake firm) of Lohara, Navpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Vikram Singh (owner of VK Trading Company) of Mandi Gobindgarh, Gursewak Singh (owner of Aadi Shakti Jewelleers) of Kharadiya Bazar, Joginder Singh (owner of Satkar Enterprises) of Bhamian Kalan.

Bali said that he owns BS Steel in Jandiali village at Budhewal Road, which is into importing machines and scrap. He had employed Bhatti as an accountant and after Bhatti gained his trust, Bali authorised him for signing cheques on his behalf.

Bali said that he mostly remains out of the country and Bhatti misused his position and indulged with the other accused in bogus billing against the fake firms and embezzled ₹1.19 crore from the company’s account.

Bali said that he came to know about the fraud in August 2022 when he returned to India and after verifying the details, he lodged a complaint with the Sarabha Nagar police.

ASI Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a case under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused.

