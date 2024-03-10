Ludhiana activists stage protest against pollution in water bodies

Green activists from the city on Sunday organised a silent protest at the Phullanwal Chowk to raise awareness about environmental issues, particularly the pollution of water bodies. The protest was organised by activists from Buddha Dariya Action Front (BDAF) and Public Action Committee (PAC). (HT File Photo)

The protest was organised by activists from Buddha Dariya Action Front (BDAF) and Public Action Committee (PAC). The activists distributed leaflets to educate people about the importance of preserving natural resources.

During the silent protest at Phullanwal Chowk, activists engaged with locals and passers-by to discuss pollution-related issues and exchanged views. The protest aimed to raise awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on people’s lives and advocate for a cleaner and healthier Punjab.

The PAC stressed that plastic and its byproducts pose a serious threat to the environment globally. The PAC members said that despite the Punjab government’s ban on plastic products since 2019, which was in line with the CPCB norms Act passed in 2015, the recent revocation of the ban is seen as a move driven by political motives rather than genuine environmental concern.

Plastic bags have been identified as a major obstacle in the rejuvenation process of Buddha Nullah and the pollution of Sutlej River. The accumulation of plastic waste has led to flooding and poses health risks, including cancer and lung diseases. The PAC urged the state government to take stern action against those manufacturing banned plastic products illegally.

The activists expressed concern over the potential reintroduction of banned plastic items, which could exacerbate pollution and harm the people of Punjab. Sarabjit Singh Karwal, leading the protest, called on the chief minister to relocate factories situated in mixed land use (MLU) areas and ensure the cleanliness and greenery of living spaces.

The PAC and BDAF urged government agencies and judiciary to take positive steps towards rejuvenating water bodies like Buddha Nullah and Sutlej, preserving jungles like Mattewara, and ensuring justice for pollution-affected communities like Giaspura.