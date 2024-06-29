Ludhiana: Admn on alert over heavy rain forecast for next few days

In anticipation of heavy rain over the next few days, the district administration led by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney is taking measures to protect the lives and property of people in case of flooding. In anticipation of heavy rain over the next few days, the district administration led by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney is taking measures to protect the lives and property of people in case of flooding. (HT Photo)

Sawhney, who is also holding an additional charge as Ludhiana MC commissioner, has instructed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and MC zonal commissioners to monitor the low-lying areas along the Sutlej, Buddha Nullah and other drains by visiting the field on Saturday.

She stated that all officers will remain present at their stations with their phones switched on round the clock. They are tasked with inspecting crucial points such as Walipur Kalan, Balloke, Tajpur, Dhokka Mohalla, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, New Kundanpuri, Gopal Nagar and others.

Additionally, over 1.5 lakh bags have been procured and around 50,000 sandbags have already been prepared for potential breaches, and all patwaris must remain on the ground to address any emergencies.

The deputy commissioner emphasised zero tolerance to any negligence in this work and directed the block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to be fully vigilant in villages and all machinery to be in a state of readiness.

The DC informed that to ensure that the water in Buddha Nullah flows without any obstruction, a total of 17 Poclain machines have been deployed 24x7 along the Buddha Nullah by the drainage department. These include 4 Poclains in Buddha Nullah upstream, 2 Poclains in Buddha Nullah downstream, 2 Poclains in Bassian drain, 2 Poclains in Chachrari drain, 3 Poclains in MCM drain, 2 Poclains in Lalton Pamal drain and one each at Rakh drain and Purain drain.

In addition to that, 7 Poclain machines, 5 JCBs and 20 tippers have also been deployed by the MC along the Buddha Nullah. The machines are deployed by MC near Radha Swami Satsang Ghar near Samrala Chowk, opposite Central Jail on Tajpur Road, near Shani Mandir, near Lifeline Puli in Haibowal, between Haibowal Bridge and Balloke Bridge, at Dhoka Mohalla and near Dairy Complex, Haibowal.

She said that the drainage department officials have empaneled an ample number of JCB machines in case of any eventuality.

The DC informed that cross drainage works are also being carried out by the Punjab Mandi Board officials. She said the work for laying culverts is also being done in different parts of Ludhiana and in case of flooding, teams have been formed to lay them on the spot too.

The PSPCL was directed to ensure they keep their staff on the field to immediately repair the wires/poles especially in low-lying areas. The supply must be restored only after the situation becomes normal. There must not be any incident of electrocution otherwise strict action will be taken against negligence.

Strict directions have also been issued to the NHAI for clearance of drains under them to ensure there is no water accumulation on roads and highways under them.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited many points along with Buddha Nullah and gave necessary directions to the officials.

Additionally, SDMs and MC zonal commissioners also visited various flood-prone areas under their jurisdiction following the deputy commissioner’s directives.

BOX: DC holds meeting with MC officers

The DC also chaired a meeting with senior MC officials at the DC Camp office today. She told them that she will have zero tolerance towards illegal constructions and warned of strict action in case of any complaint. She directed the MC officials to ensure ample number of generator sets, suction pumps, strengthening of banks of Buddha Nullah in MC area on priority basis.

BOX: District-level control room set up

The DC said the district administration has set up a 24x7 flood control room (161-2433100) in the administrative complex to monitor any kind of flood-like situation in Ludhiana. She said that the duty roster of staff appointed in the control room had also been prepared and in order to effectively monitor the staff of the flood control room, senior officers of the administration had also been appointed on a rotation basis to check this control room.