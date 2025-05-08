Ludhiana: After 2 years, civil hospital ICU reopens as new posts sanctioned

After staying shut for over two years, the intensive care unit (ICU) at the civil hospital was reopened and inaugurated by health minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday . Health minister Balbir Singh inaugurated the ICU at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The facility includes 4 ICU beds with ventilator support and 4 high dependency unit (HDU) beds equipped with high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) and BiPAP facilities.

The ICU despite the required equipment, remained shut due to the shortage of staff to run the facility. Last month, the posts for 16 staff nurses trained for ICU services, eight multitask workers and two technicians were sanctioned under the National Health Mission to get the ICU running.

On an average 70-80 patients are admitted to various departments of the hospital every day. Atleast 5-10 severely ill or accident cases required to be referred to PGI Chandigarh, Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, and the Government Hospital in Sector 32 Chandigarh due to the lack of ICU services.

The commute to these tertiary care centres takes around 2-3 hours, which poses a risk of not getting the care in time for some severely ill or injured patients. Those who don’t wish to risk the delay are left with no option but to resort to the private health facilities in the city and incur hefty bills. The re-opening of the ICU is stated to bring a relief to such patients.

Civil surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, said, “With 31 ventilators already available, alongwith modern ICU and HDU setup, we are better equipped to handle emergencies and provide specialised care.”

Balbir Singh said, “Our government is determined to strengthen healthcare at the grassroots level. This ICU will serve as a lifeline for critical patients in Ludhiana and nearby areas.”

MP Sanjeev Arora,who was also present, said, “Today marks a significant step forward in our commitment to public health. The inauguration of this state-of-the-art ICU Unit at civil hospital, Ludhiana, is not just an addition to infrastructure, it is a promise to save lives, provide timely critical care, and ensure that no citizen is left behind in times of medical emergencies. I congratulate the entire medical team and hospital administration for their dedication and assure my continued support towards strengthening our healthcare system.”

He added civil hospital has always witnessed a heavy patient load from in and around Ludhiana. On average, the OPD sees a daily turnout of around 2,000 patients.