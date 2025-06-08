Ludhiana: After 8 days, ward 58 councillor back in AAP

Ward number 58 councillor Satnam Singh Sunny Master, who had recently left AAP to join Congress, quit the party and rejoined AAP on Saturday. Along with him, Paramvir Singh Roni, nephew of late MLA Gurpreet Gogi, also returned to the party in eight days. Both of them had joined the Congress on May 30. Councillor Satnam Singh Sunny Master being welcomed into the AAP by cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. (HT Photo)

AAP’s Punjab working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi and cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh formally welcomed Sunny Master and Roni back into the party in the presence of party leader Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

After returning to the party, Sunny Master said, “I couldn’t adjust in the Congress. There is only infighting and factionalism there. People are not respected or valued. After joining them, I realised my mistake and today decided to come back. I thank our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the entire party leadership for welcoming me back into the party.”

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh stated that there is no place for common people in the Congress and the BJP. “Aam Aadmi Party is the real party of the common people. This party gives common people the opportunity to become MLAs and ministers something that is never possible in traditional parties,” he said.

Sherry Kalsi said the AAP government has done historic work for the common and underprivileged people.