Ludhiana: Agri varsity releases brochure on sustainable beekeeping

The vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Satbir Singh Gosal on Friday released a new honey brochure aimed at educating farmers, entrepreneurs, and consumers about the benefits of various types of honey. The brochure showcases success stories of local beekeepers who had transformed their businesses with PAU’s guidance and support (HT FIle)

The brochure showcases success stories of local beekeepers who had transformed their businesses with PAU’s guidance and support.

The VC, while highlighting the brochure’s significance, said: “Honey production has immense potential to transform sustainable agriculture and nutrition. This newly launched honey brochure is an effort by PAU to promote sustainable beekeeping and the honey industry in Punjab. It is a strategic tool aimed at transforming Punjab’s honey sector by equipping stakeholders across the industry with the knowledge they need to succeed. The success stories will encourage others to embark on their journey in honey production.”

Ramandeep Singh, principal investigator of NIDHI-TBI and director of the School of Business Studies, PAU, said: “This brochure will provide insights into different types of honey, their health benefits, and modern packaging strategies. It is a testament to PAU’s commitment to supporting and guiding honey producers towards better marketing and distribution.”

Jaspal Singh, principal entomologist, PAU, said:”Our research ensures that honey production is safe, efficient, and sustainable. The documented success stories showcase how our research and practical approaches have helped individuals enhance quality, increase yields, and reach broader markets.”

Maria Afzal, business mentor from Trident at PAU, said: “Our goal is to create a bridge between traditional beekeeping and modern business strategies. This brochure will be instrumental in educating beekeepers on how to market their variety of products effectively.”