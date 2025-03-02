Ludhiana: Agri varsity secures patent for portable maize dryer for safe storage

On Saturday, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) secured a patent for its portable maize dryer which can help reduce moisture in freshly harvested crops for safe storage. The dryer, designed by the department of Processing and Food Engineering was developed in response to a 2016 request from the secretary of agriculture, Punjab. Mahesh Kumar informed that the dryer is mounted on a trolley platform, is portable and highly efficient, making it ideal for rural areas where grain drying is a challenge. (HT file photo)

The dryer was conceptualised and designed by Dr Mahesh Kumar and Dr Satish Kumar as per international standards and fabricated by NU Tech Dairy Engineers, Ambala under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PAU.

Giving details, Dr Mahesh informed that the dryer is mounted on a trolley platform, is portable and highly efficient, making it ideal for rural areas where grain drying is a challenge. “With a capacity of 3 tons per batch, it effectively reduces the moisture content of freshly harvested maize from 25% to 14%, ensuring safe storage. It can be operated using a 35 HP tractor PTO or a 15-kW electric power source,” he said. The drying unit features a three-pass indirect heating diesel-fired furnace, consuming 3-4 liters of diesel per hour. “Designed with modern controllers, including a VFD system, waste heat recovery unit, automated temperature control (50°C-90°C), and a flame-based optical sensor, the dryer ensures precision heating and energy efficiency,” he informed.

Dr Satish Kumar further elaborated that the PAU Portable Maize Dryer has undergone successful field testing since December 2016. It was demonstrated at Rajpura New Grain Market for three consecutive years, where PAU operated it to dry maize grain for farmers at its own cost.

The dried maize consistently showed above 90% germination quality, proving its effectiveness. The PAU Research Evaluation Committee approved this technology in 2017, recognizing its potential to transform post-harvest drying practices by providing efficient, mobile, and cost-effective grain drying solutions.