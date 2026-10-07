Conscious Cinema Initiative launches in Gurugram with screening of ‘To Die a Frenchman’
Conscious Cinema Initiative officially launched in Gurugram with screening of documentary filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar’s ‘To Die a Frenchman’
The Conscious Cinema Initiative (CCI) officially launched in Gurugram on Wednesday with a screening of documentary filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar’s ‘To Die a Frenchman’ at Museo Camera in Sector 28.
The screening, organised by CCI in collaboration with Museo Camera Film Studio, was followed by an interaction with Kumar.
Around 60 people attended the event by CCI, which has been set up with a focus on films that deal with social realities and can lead to conversations around issues beyond the conventional role of cinema as entertainment.
The initiative plans to use screenings and discussions to bring audiences together to engage with subjects explored through films.
Kumar’s documentary, ‘To Die a Frenchman’, the only Indian documentary to have premiered globally in the Harbour section of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), examines the political and social questions surrounding the merger of the former French establishments in India with the Indian Union. The film looks at the debate over identity and belonging that accompanied the end of French colonial rule, particularly in Puducherry.
Speaking at the event, Kumar discussed his filmmaking process and the themes explored through his work.
The organisers said the Gurugram screening was the first official event under CCI and would be followed by similar engagements centred on films that encourage audiences to examine social and contemporary issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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