Conscious Cinema Initiative launches in Gurugram with screening of ‘To Die a Frenchman’

The Conscious Cinema Initiative (CCI) officially launched in Gurugram on Wednesday with a screening of documentary filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar’s ‘To Die a Frenchman’ at Museo Camera in Sector 28. documentary filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar discussed his filmmaking process and the themes explored through his work.

The screening, organised by CCI in collaboration with Museo Camera Film Studio, was followed by an interaction with Kumar.

Around 60 people attended the event by CCI, which has been set up with a focus on films that deal with social realities and can lead to conversations around issues beyond the conventional role of cinema as entertainment.

The initiative plans to use screenings and discussions to bring audiences together to engage with subjects explored through films.

Kumar’s documentary, ‘To Die a Frenchman’, the only Indian documentary to have premiered globally in the Harbour section of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), examines the political and social questions surrounding the merger of the former French establishments in India with the Indian Union. The film looks at the debate over identity and belonging that accompanied the end of French colonial rule, particularly in Puducherry.

Speaking at the event, Kumar discussed his filmmaking process and the themes explored through his work.

The organisers said the Gurugram screening was the first official event under CCI and would be followed by similar engagements centred on films that encourage audiences to examine social and contemporary issues.