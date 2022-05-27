Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
Yair Eshel, agriculture attache, Embassy of Israel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture.
During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies. The possibilities of training of the PAU scientists in advanced apicultural technologies from Israel were also explored.
DK Sharma, head of the department, apprised Eshel of the progress, achievements and recognitions of PAU in the discipline of apiculture. He also highlighted the role of PAU in the successful introduction, multiplication and release of the Italian honey bee in the country.
Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja, in-charge of the apiculture unit, shared information regarding PAU’s outreach programme in the promotion of apiculture, including the training programmes for the apicultural scientists of other state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes.
Eshel also visited research and training facilities, including apicultural research labs such as Diseases Diagnostic lab, Bee Breeding lab, etc.
Panvel city to get water supply on alternate days due to depleting dam level
The water level at Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, which is the main source of supply to Panvel city, has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. This has led to a water shortage in Panvel city and forced the Panvel City Municipal Corporation to announce water cuts on alternate days. Panvel city requires 28 million litres of water supply daily.
Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
Lok Insaaf Party councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office). The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. The owner had covered the house line area illegally.
SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days. The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO.
77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department, between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time. Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD. With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour.
