Agriculture dept exhorts farmers to make Ludhiana stubble burning free

The two-day Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Singh Kisan Mela in Raowal village concluded on Monday, with the appeal to farmers to contribute towards making Ludhiana pollution free by shunning stubble burning and utilising hi-tech implants to decompose the stubble in the soil to increase its fertility.

The district agriculture and farmers welfare department had organised the fair in association with the local committee and it was attended by hundreds of farmers.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal asked the farmers to join hands with the state government in wiping out stubble burning menace from Punjab. He said that the government is already providing hi-tech machinery through co-operative societies on rent, which can be used to decompose straw in the fields. This will not only increase fertility, but also save the environment, Dhaliwal added.

He also spoke on the various schemes being offered by the government to farmers and asked them to avail the benefits. He added that the farmers of the state were hardworking and innovative, who had always shown the way to the nation, whether through green revolution or by making the country self-reliant in food production.