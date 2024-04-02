Ludhiana airport misses another deadline, eyes now on May 15

The international airport at Halwara missed yet another deadline and work on the long-pending is now expected to complete by May 15. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday visited the site of the under-construction international airport to assess the progress of the ongoing work, which was to be completed by March 31. (HT File Photo)

Pending works at the airport, work for which began at the back end of 2021, include installing furniture, sewage, a 265-m taxiway, approach roads connecting the premises.

Expressing displeasure over the speed of work being carried out, Arora pulled up the officials concerned and directed the contractors to speed up work by the new May 15 deadline.

Arora was assured that the work of tensile fabric at the terminal’s entrance and landscaping would be completed within the next 15 days. He also asked the concerned to install tiles wherever required before assessing the ongoing work on the taxiway, a path for aircraft at airports connecting runways with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities.

Work for the terminal building, electricity sub-station, toilet block, apron, internal roads and lighting are almost complete. Taxiway, Public Health works and approach road should be complete by mid-May.

Arora inquired about any hindrances being faced, including any possible shortage of funds while also noting a lack of coordination among various departments. He rued the lack of official communication, saying the officials wait for him to ask for an update to brief him about the obstacles

The MP categorically asked the officials to brief him in case they require any permissions to complete the tasks. After some issues were brought to his notice, he spoke to district forest officer and public health department officials.

He also enquired about a security system to be installed at the airport and was told that the work on terminals and electricity had already been completed.

Arora said the airport should be operational by the first week of June before informing officials that he would again visit the site after 10 days to review the progress. He warned them of taking the matter with the higher authorities if work is found unsatisfactory.