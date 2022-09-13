Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held
Supporters of SAD Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka turned violent after police penalised him for wrong parking
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night.
Kaka, his nephew Shubham Sood, three aides Gurvir Singh Makkar, alias Ricky, Sanjay Bittu and Barjinder Singh were booked and arrested but were later released on bail.
Kaka along with his son Abhay Sood had gone to Sat Paul Mittal Road where he parked his car in a no parking area. Inspector Jasbir Singh, the SHO division number 5 police station, issued a challan to him for wrong parking.
Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.
After an argument with the police, they started throwing stones and damaged a windowpane of the police station. When the officers called for reinforcement, the accused fled.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, Harish Behl said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Kaka had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on the ticket of the Simarjeet Singh Bains-led Lok Insaaf Party in 2017. In 2019, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.
2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar to give hIslam Ahmad's'house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj. Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes. Since the man's mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
Noida authority to form panel to look into dog related issues
The Noida authority is planning to form a committee comprising officials, residents and experts to look into issues related to dogs — both pets and strays — in residential areas and apartment complexes, officials informed. Though pet registration has begun in Noida, people still have not registered their pets, Indu Prakash, officer on special duty, Noida authority added. Prakash further informed that the committee would be formed following approval from the authority's chief executive officer.
Commute chaos: Metro Yellow Line disruption spills on to streets
Gurugram: Thousands of metro users were left stranded for over four hours in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) yellow line developed a technical issue. Metros did not ply on the route between Sultanpur in Delhi and Guru Dronacharya metro station from 5.45 am (the time the first metro leaves HUDA City Centre) till 10.07 am, said DMRC officials.
Roads in Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall | Watch
Several parts of Kolkata witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, causing disruption of traffic movement. The capital of West Bengal and southern parts of the state witnessed a downpour on Monday triggered by depression over eastern estates. Also Read Bengal BJP leaders detained ahead of protest march, heavy barricading in Kolkata A video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from Golf Green and Lake Gardens area of Kolkata in waterlogged condition.
