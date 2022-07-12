Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city
A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday.
Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.
Bains said, “Due to the construction of an underpass, Rattanheri railway crossing was closed and commuters were demanding carpeting of an alternative road. People had also handed over a memorandum to the local administration in this regard, following which directions were issued to the PWD to immediately provide a new alternative road to people.”
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday. The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.
‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars from 3 billion USD, said chairman of the council for leather exports, Sanjay Leela. The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass
The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass. Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Kaur has replaced Pragya Jain.
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data. The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.
