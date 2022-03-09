Ludhiana | Annual athletics meet commences at GNDEC

The 61st Annual Athletic Meet of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, commenced on Tuesday. Punjab Pollution Board senior environmental engineer Gurbaksheesh Singh Gill was the chief guest, while Dr. Vishwajit Singh Hans from the Punjab Agriculture University and Hardeep Singh Grewal of the Hockey Olympian were guests of honour.

The event started with a march-past by the students, followed by an Olympic torch bearing ceremony and oath commemoration by the position holders.

The chief guest, in his speech, encouraged athletes to develop the spirit of leadership and teamwork under fair play. He mentioned the importance of sports, adding that athletic activities are very important for physical and emotional growth of an individual. Thereafter, he declared the annual sports meet open.

Nankana Sahib Education Trust director Inderpal Singh, meanwhile, emphasised on the need to make sports a critical part of the curriculum as it would help in all-round development of students. He motivated the participants to inculcate sportsmanship not just on the ground but also in their personal lives.

The event was followed by a bhangra performance and prize distribution ceremony. Principal Sehijpal Singh thanked the guests for gracing the occasion.

Virpal and Priyanka named best athletes at Ramgarhia College meet

Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj on Tuesday organised its annual athletic meet.

Barnala Auto Industries managing director Malkit Singh presided over as the chief guest and former player of the college’s first softball team Paramjit Kaur Sidhu, who is now an entrepreneur, was the guest of honour.

The meet saw participation of 500 students, with Virpal Kaur being adjudged the best athlete in sports category and Priyanka in the non-sports category.

Principal Rajeshwar Pal Kaur, Ramgarhia Educational Council president Ranjodh Singh and physical education department professor Rani Kaur extended them a cordial welcome.

The guests also inaugurated the Harmit Kaur Home Science Block, named after the former principal.Other present included former principal Narinder Sandhu and former teachers Manjeet Kaur Sethi, Manmohan Kaur Saggu, Jatinder Kaur Walia.