Ludhiana: Another FIR against MP Bittu for putting lock on Carcass plant, second FIR in 17 days

The Ludhiana police have lodged another FIR against Congress member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday for putting a lock on the gate of the carcass plant in Noorpur Bet village. Another FIR against MP Bittu for putting lock on Carcass plant. (HT)

The police have also booked at least 100 other unidentified people. The case has been registered after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had pulled up the Punjab government and Ludhiana district administration for failing to take any steps to keep the plant operational.

An FIR under sections 323, 341, 506, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged on the statement of Jaswant Singh, the watchman of the plant. Bittu had put a lock on the gate of the carcass plant building on January 25.

On January 25, at least 100 unidentified people came there and threatened him and other staff for shutting down the plant. Later, they put a lock on the plant and forced them to leave the plant.

The complainant stated that later he came to know that a politician was leading the protesters and found that it was MP Bittu. The complainant stated that they are afraid of going to the carcass plant again.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also held meetings with protesting villagers and heard their objections on March 14. She also asked officials concerned to submit a report on the issues flagged by the villagers.

In his defence, Bittu said that he is not afraid of FIRs and whatever he did it was for the betterment of people.

“Let me remind the chief minister of Punjab that if he is happy to suppress the voice of people, we are happy to raise public issues. The CM cannot stop us by using police force and slapping false cases against his political rivals. I am committed to the people of Ludhiana and let them put me behind bars,” he added.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, this is the second FIR lodged against Bittu in the past 17 days. Earlier, the Division number 1 police had lodged an FIR against Bittu, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, district Congress president Sanjay Talwar and former senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra on February 28 under sections 353, 186 and 149 of the IPC after the leaders put a lock on the municipal corporation office.