Ludhiana: Armed men snatch bizman’s purse, rob passerby of scooter to flee

Two masked men, armed with a sharp-edged weapon, robbed a hosiery businessman of his wallet and then snatched another man’s scooter to flee on the elevated road near Gurdwara Nanaksar on Tuesday night. Both victims said that even by Wednesday evening, the FIR had not been registered. (HT File)

The incident, which took place around 9.30 pm, unfolded in full public view and was captured on video. The footage, which surfaced on social media, showed several commuters attempting to catch the accused after their motorcycle fell while they were trying to cross the road over the median. However, the snatchers allegedly brandished the weapon and threatened the onlookers before abandoning their motorcycle, robbing another man of his scooter and fleeing.

The first victim, 55-year-old hosiery businessman Kamaldeep of Rajguru Nagar, owns a factory in Madhopuri. He was returning home from his factory on his scooter when the two masked men, riding a motorcycle, intercepted him near Gurdwara Nanaksar.

“I drive slowly because of my age. The accused intercepted me and flashed a sharp-edged weapon, asking me to hand over whatever I had. When I reached for my phone, they told me they wanted only cash. They then snatched my wallet,” Kamaldeep said. It was not immediately clear how much money the victim lost.

The accused attempted to escape by crossing the road over the median on their motorcycle but lost control and fell. Kamaldeep raised the alarm, following which some young commuters tried to apprehend them.

“Instead of picking up their motorcycle, they flashed the weapon at the people who had gathered and warned them not to come closer. They then crossed to the other side of the road and snatched another man’s scooter,” Kamaldeep said.

The second victim, Ankur, a resident of Daresi, works as a salesman at a shopping mall on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. He was returning home from work when he slowed down after noticing the motorcycle lying on the road.

“I slowed down thinking that someone had met with an accident. Suddenly, the two masked men threatened me with the sharp-edged weapon and snatched my scooter,” Ankur said.

The victims alleged that the police response added to their ordeal. They said they called the police, who arrived nearly an hour later and remained confused over which police station had jurisdiction.

According to the victims, the police told Kamaldeep that the spot where he was robbed fell under Division No. 5 police station, while the portion of the road where Ankur’s scooter was snatched was under PAU police station. The cops allegedly left after saying that the concerned police officials would reach the spot, but the victims claimed that no one subsequently arrived.

Both victims said that even by Wednesday evening, the FIR had not been registered. Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of PAU police station, said the FIR was being registered at Division No. 5 police station as the first incident had taken place within its jurisdiction. Division No. 5 SHO sub-inspector Hamraj Singh did not respond to calls seeking his response.