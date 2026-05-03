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    Ludhiana: Arora unveils ₹52-crore projects to upgrade Focal Point

    Funds to be spent on roads, parks, water supply, sewerage and street lighting to boost infrastructure in industrial hub; industrialists welcome initiatives

    Published on: May 03, 2026 5:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday launched multiple development projects worth around 52 crore at Focal Point, aimed at giving a major facelift to the industrial hub.

    Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora during the inauguration at Focal Point in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
    Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora during the inauguration at Focal Point in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Of the total allocation, 16 crore will be spent on upgrading road infrastructure, 21 crore on developing parks and green belts, 6 crore on improving water supply and sewerage systems, and 9 crore on installing street lights across various Focal Point areas.

    The initiative was welcomed by a large gathering of industrialists, led by CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, JS Bhogal, Rahul Ahuja, and Honey Sethi, among others.

    They thanked the minister for the new industrial policy and the Halwara Airport project, stating that the latest development works would further strengthen industrial growth in the region.

    Addressing the gathering, Arora said the projects would significantly improve connectivity, transportation, and safety in the industrial area. He also highlighted that several parks and green belts are being redeveloped and appealed to industrialists to adopt and maintain green spaces in their surroundings.

    He added that the state government is executing road infrastructure projects worth 1,300 crore across Punjab which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

    Arora further said that initiatives are underway to strengthen solid waste management and improve power infrastructure across the state, asserting that there is no shortage of electricity in Punjab.

    He also recalled that during his tenure as Rajya Sabha MP, projects worth 42 crore were undertaken to construct concrete roads in various Focal Point areas, adding that the remaining roads would now be upgraded under the newly launched works.

    The event was attended by mayor Inderjit Kaur, MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, and other officials.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Arora Unveils ₹52-crore Projects To Upgrade Focal Point
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Arora Unveils ₹52-crore Projects To Upgrade Focal Point
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