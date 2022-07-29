Ludhiana | Arrest warrant issued against ex-LIT chief
A day after the Vigilance Bureau lodged an FIR against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five others for alleged corrupt practices in sale of plots in the city, a local court has issued an arrest warrant against him for August 26.
Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant (PA) to the former chairman, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to three days in police custody. VB had lodged an FIR against Balasubramanium, Sharma, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, sub-divisional officer Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal.
On July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested Kuljit Kaur and Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to re-allot a booth. During investigation, the VB found out about corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman and other officials.
Vigilance officials said they found that plots under local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust were allotted to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes. These include plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plots 366-B and 140 in Sarabha Nagar.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
