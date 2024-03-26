 Ludhiana: ASI dies in road mishap - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: ASI dies in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 27, 2024 05:16 AM IST

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) deployed at Sidhwan Bet police station died, while two constables suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in a bid to avoid a stray cattle.

The victim has been identified as ASI Naseeb Chand, while two injured constables were identified as Nisham Singh and Deepak.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh, SHO, Sidhwan Bet police station said that the incident occurred at around 11pm on Monday night when three police personnel, who were ‘on duty’, were travelling in a private car. To avoid a stray animal that came in front of their vehicle, he lost control over the car and crashed into a tree.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the ASI suffered severe injuries and two other constables were also injured. The victim was first rushed to a hospital in Jagraon, but sensing the critical condition he he was referred to Ludhiana where he succumbed to injuries.

The two constables were admitted to the civil hospital here.

ASI Naseeb Chand hailed from Hoshiarpur. Presently, he along with his wife and children were residing in police quarters in Sidhwan Bet.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: ASI dies in road mishap
