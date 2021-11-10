Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Assistant professors’ agitation against Punjab govt continues for 9th day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Assistant professors’ agitation against Punjab govt continues for 9th day

The Punjab Guest Faculty-Cum Assistant Professors’ Association continued to protest against the Punjab government’s advertisement seeking recruitment of new faculty for the nineth day on Tuesday
Assistant professors protesting against the Punjab government at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Assistant professors protesting against the Punjab government at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Guest Faculty-Cum Assistant Professors’ Association continued to protest against the government’s advertisement seeking recruitment of new faculty for the nineth day on Tuesday.

“Seeking regularisation of the jobs of around 906 guest faculty assistant professors, professor Harminder Singh Dimple Nabha, state president of the body, met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Cabinet ministers in Chandigarh on November 8,” said Falwinder Verma, an assistant professor

Professor Hukam Chand of Patiala said till a letter is issued securing the job of guest faculty, part time, and contract assistant professors unconditionally, the protest will continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out