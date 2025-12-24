Ludhiana: At all-party meet: Civic issues take centre stage as councillors prep for first House meet in 7 months

Ahead of the municipal corporation’s general house meeting scheduled later this week, an all-party meeting was held at the mayor’s camp office on Tuesday, where councillors from across political parties discussed various issues and flagged several civic concerns. The all-party meeting in progress at the mayor's camp office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

One councillor from each recognised party attended the meeting, raising what they described as “valuable and people-centric points,” setting the tone for the first House deliberations after a gap of nearly seven months. The meeting witnessed sharp exchanges on procedural issues, but councillors broadly agreed on the need to expedite pending development works, strengthen civic services and improve transparency in decision-making. The mayor assured the members that all issues raised would be placed before the House for discussion and deliberation.

Smart streetlights key issue

The issue of smart LED streetlights dominated the discussion, with councillors seeking clarity on both completed works and future proposals. Officials informed the meeting that around 9,000 smart LED streetlights have already been installed across various parts of the city under the Smart City Mission, replacing conventional lights and bringing them under a centralised control and monitoring system.

A fresh proposal for installing around 10,000 more streetlights is underway to meet the growing demand in newly developed and densely populated areas. The civic body maintained that the project, being implemented on the ESCO (pay-from-savings) model, has improved illumination levels while reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs. However, opposition councillors sought detailed break-ups of zones covered, expenditure incurred and timelines for the new installations, stressing that equitable distribution across wards was essential.

Commercialisation of major roads

Another major agenda discussed was the proposal to declare several busy stretches in Model Town and adjoining areas as commercial roads.

Officials presented survey reports and master plan provisions to justify the move, stating that roads with adequate width and high traffic volume were eligible for commercial use.

Roads proposed for commercialisation included Sehgal Garments to PK Corner, Model Town Dak Khana Road to Dugri Road, and parts of Ghanshyam Sweets Road. The move is projected to boost economic activity while enhancing MC’s revenue through fees and taxes. The councillors emphasised the need to balance commercial interests with residents’ concerns related to parking, traffic congestion and noise.

Fire stations and staff shortages

The shortage of manpower in the MC’s fire brigade wing was raised as a serious concern. Ludhiana, being a major industrial city, has six fire stations that are reportedly overstretched.

Officials said proposals to create new posts — including leading firemen, drivers and firemen — were part of the agenda to strengthen emergency response, especially with additional fire tenders expected soon. Members urged the administration to prioritise the issue, citing recent fire incidents in both residential and industrial areas.

Sewerage for colonies outside MC limits

Councillors also discussed the draft policy for providing sewerage connections to licensed colonies located outside MC limits. The policy aims to allow such colonies to discharge treated surplus wastewater into the municipal system, subject to strict conditions and payment of charges. While members welcomed the intent to improve sanitation and protect groundwater, they sought legal clarity, noting that amendments to the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act may be required. Officials said the policy would be placed before the House and forwarded to the government if needed.

Procedure, resolutions and transparency

Opposition councillors expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which agendas and resolutions were circulated. They noted that over 2,000 resolutions approved by the Finance and Contracts Committee were placed before the House in bulk.

Senior Congress councillor Shyam Sunder Malhotra said he had sought explanations regarding additional streetlight proposals but did not receive satisfactory replies. Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Rakhwinder Gabria raised concerns over increased CLU charges. BJP deputy leader Rohit Sikka criticised delays in holding House meetings and alleged that claims of bringing services online through e-nigam remained largely on paper.

Notably, the proposal for extension of the municipal corporation limits does not figure in the agenda for the forthcoming general house meeting.

Officials clarified during the meeting that the comprehensive survey required for redrawing the boundaries is still underway and has not been completed so far.