Ludhiana: Ban on open sale of acid extends for two months

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters), Rupinder Singh, has extended a ban on the open sale of acid in the city and issued strict guidelines regarding the sale of acid on Wednesday for two months. The police commissioner asked acid sellers to renew their licenses timely to avoid police action. The top cop issued strict directions to the acid traders to maintain its record. HT Image

The shopkeepers were also asked to take a photocopy of the identity proof of the buyer which should be maintained by them. The shopkeepers were also prohibited from selling it to anyone under 18 years of age.

The police chief also asked the institutions and organisations who use acid for different purposes to maintain the record of acid use. Educational institutions where acid is used should make it clear that their staff is not using it anywhere with the wrong intention and the organisation should depute nodal officers.

Ban on sale of tobacco

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) banned the sale of tobacco in the city on Wednesday. The step has been taken to deter spitting in the open.

The DCP added that people who chew tobacco used to spit in the open, which could cause the spread of infection in the city.

Bursting crackers during marriage procession can land one in jail

The DCP has extended the ban on bursting crackers on busy roads under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The top cop said bursting of crackers on roads disturbed the flow of traffic and sometimes caused mishaps as well.

In his order, he said he had seen some people bursting firecrackers on roads during marriage processions. “Most part of a road is occupied by the procession, and bursting crackers there adds to the woes of commuters,” he said, adding that violators will face penal action. The ban will stay in force for two months.

Ban on farming of Thai mangur

The DCP has also banned the rearing of the Thai mangur fish in village ponds in the district as it harms cattle and also eats away other species of fish in the pond.

Other orders

The DCP has also placed a ban on using footpaths to install rehri, makeshift stalls of eatables, besides placing goods outside the premises of one’s shop.

Ban on beggary extended

The DCP has also extended the ban on begging in the city. The DCP said beggars were most active around religious places and roundabouts on city roads besides Bharat Nagar Chowk, Bhai Bala Chowk, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar Market and Ghumar Mandi areas. The orders will be in effect for the next two months.

Ban on modified silencers

The DCP has also banned modification of silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.