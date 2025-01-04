Ludhiana: Banker booked for pilfering 5L from customer’s account

The Sadar police have registered a case against a relationship manager of a private bank for allegedly withdrawing over ₹5.47 lakh from a customer’s account. The accused has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of GK Vihar, Manakwal. He is at large. Ludhiana’s Sadar police have booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (HT Photo)

The case came to light after Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Sanchar Colony in Dugri, filed a complaint regarding the fraudulent withdrawal. According to the complainant, Sukhjeet Singh was her bank relationship manager, entrusted with handling her banking needs. Over time, he gained her trust. In March 2023, she discovered that ₹5.47 lakh had been withdrawn from her account without her knowledge. The cash was transferred to another account.

When she approached the bank, officials informed her that the withdrawal was made using a cheque bearing her signature. Manjeet Kaur, however, denied signing any such cheque.

ASI Saraj Kumar, the investigating officer, revealed that during the inquiry, it was established that Sukhjeet Singh had stolen a cheque from the complainant’s cheque book. He then forged her signature to withdraw the cash.

The police have booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused has not yet been arrested. Efforts are underway to trace him,” said the ASI.