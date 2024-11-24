Ludhiana: Bicycle track proposal stalled, residents hassled

Amid the city’s growing population and increasing traffic congestion, the proposal regarding a bicycle track from Sherpur Chowk to Sahnewal remains stalled, much to the chagrin of cyclists. The area sees frequent accidents involving cyclists, especially labourers who commute during evening hours. Pedallers struggling to ride on a road amid traffic in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Cyclists often navigate through heavy traffic and reckless driving by motorists without a safe lane, increasing the risk of accidents. The issue is particularly dire in industrial hubs, like Focal Point where a large number of factory workers use bicycles to travel.

Kamaljeet Singh Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, stressed the importance of creating safe pathways for cyclists. “Every year, around 50 to 60 cyclists lose their lives in Ludhiana due to accidents. Building cycle tracks in areas like Sherpur Chowk and Sahnewal will not only save lives but also promote eco-friendly transportation, reduce pollution and ease traffic congestion,” he said.

Local residents and activists have repeatedly highlighted the issue but lament the lack of action by authorities. “Cyclists are vulnerable on busy roads. Accidents are increasing and nothing is being done to ensure their safety. A cycle track will be a simple yet effective solution,” said a resident of Samrala Road.

A factory worker in the Focal Point area said, “Many of us cannot afford other modes of transport. Bicycle is the only option for us. Without dedicated tracks, we are forced to ride alongside fast-moving vehicles, which is extremely dangerous.”

An official from the Municipal Corporation, seeking anonymity, admitted that plans for a bicycle track from Sherpur Chowk to Sahnewal had been drafted multiple times but failed to gain approval. “There is ample space for a cycle track in this area. We are gearing up to re-submit the proposal to senior officials,” the official added.

Residents are urging the Municipal Corporation to act swiftly and prioritise the construction of cycle tracks to prevent further accidents.