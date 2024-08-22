 Ludhiana: Bikers rob woman of her gold earrings, chain in Khanna - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Bikers rob woman of her gold earrings, chain in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Two men on a motorcycle robbed a woman twice in five minutes in Khanna, stealing her gold chain and earrings. Police have lodged an FIR and are investigating.

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman twice in five minutes in Khanna. The accused snatched her gold chain and an earring in the first attempt and fled. The accused returned in a few minutes and snatched her second earring before escaping. The City 2 Police station of Khanna lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman twice in five minutes in Khanna. (HT File)
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman twice in five minutes in Khanna. (HT File)

The complainant Asha Rani of Krishna Nagar of Khanna stated that on Wednesday she along with her nephew and grandson went to the market on a scooter. When they were returning home, bike- borne two masked men turned up there. The accused snatched her gold chain and an earring before fleeing. She stopped for a while at the spot. The onlookers advised her to make a complaint to the police.

The woman added that she decided to make a police complaint after reaching home. The miscreants returned after a few minutes and fled after snatching her other earring.

ASI Pramod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 304 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to identify the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Bikers rob woman of her gold earrings, chain in Khanna
© 2024 HindustanTimes
