Ludhiana: Bittu threatens protest over delay in NOC for rail over-bridge

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday hit out at the Punjab government for what he said was ‘deliberately dilly delaying’ with a crucial railway over-bridge at the Doraha-Sahnewal main line level crossing.
The Union minister said if anything substantial is not done about it in the coming days, he will launch a public agitation. Bittu visited the site of the proposed over-bridge and listened to the hardships faced by the commuters.
“190 trains pass this bridge daily and more than 3,000 vehicles cross it. The chief minister said in a statement that I am a state minister for railways and should be inaugurating bridges. Now, when I am taking up the matter of this over-bridge, to be built by the railways at a cost of over ₹70 crore, the state government, in collusion with officials, are not granting no-objection certificate,” Bittu said.