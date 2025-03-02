Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Bittu threatens protest over delay in NOC for rail over-bridge

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday hit out at the Punjab government for what he said was ‘deliberately dilly delaying’ with a crucial railway over-bridge at the Doraha-Sahnewal main line level crossing.

Bittu visited the site of the proposed over-bridge and listened to the hardships faced by the commuters. (HT File Photo)
The Union minister said if anything substantial is not done about it in the coming days, he will launch a public agitation. Bittu visited the site of the proposed over-bridge and listened to the hardships faced by the commuters.

“190 trains pass this bridge daily and more than 3,000 vehicles cross it. The chief minister said in a statement that I am a state minister for railways and should be inaugurating bridges. Now, when I am taking up the matter of this over-bridge, to be built by the railways at a cost of over 70 crore, the state government, in collusion with officials, are not granting no-objection certificate,” Bittu said.

