Ludhiana | BJP leader terms allegations of toppling AAP government as ‘baseless’

Slamming Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema for accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of offering ₹25-crore each to Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLAs for turncoating, BJP’s Punjab president Ashwani Sharma termed the allegations as ‘baseless’ and said that AAP should get its house in order before blaming their party.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Ludhiana on Wednesday, Sharma said, “Since the AAP government is unable to fulfil the pre-poll promises made to youth, women and farmers, it is trying to divert people’s attention.”

“If their allegations are true, they have the Punjab police to investigate and lodge an FIR against people involved and arrest them,” he said, adding that the finance minister did not speak a word against the corruption allegations against their own minister Fauja Singh Sarari.

Punjab’s finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said on Tuesday that the BJP approached at least ten AAP MLAs under the “Operation Lotus” and offered ₹25-crore to each for quitting the AAP and joining their party.

Sharma, who is also an MLA from the Pathankot constituency, said similar claims were made by the AAP in Delhi, but not a single one was found true. He said, “AAP is not in danger from any other party but from its national convener Arvind Kejriwal itself.”

He said, “As the AAP is under the scrutiny of central law enforcement agencies for corruption in Delhi’s excise policy, its heat is being felt in Punjab, it is the same group of people who are getting benefits by monopolising the liquor business in Punjab.”

He said illegal mining was still rampant in the state and the government was unable to carry out legal mining due to which the crusher industry was suffering badly.