Ludhiana: BJP leaders slam AAP govt for civic bias, demand justice in wards

Alleging discrimination and negligence under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, senior leaders and councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a memorandum to municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday, demanding fair treatment and improved civic facilities in BJP-held wards. BJP leaders submitted memorandum to Municipal Commissioner, accuse AAP government of bias against party councilors in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

Led by district president Rajneesh Dhiman, the BJP delegation claimed that despite repeated requests, sanitation services in their wards remain inadequate and civic development work is being deliberately stalled by the municipal authorities at the behest of AAP MLAs.

In the memorandum, the BJP councillors demanded full deployment of sanitation workers, regular garbage collection, and installation of street lights in their respective areas. They further alleged that the poor lighting has led to frequent incidents of theft and robbery, while damaged roads continue to remain unrepaired.

Rajneesh Dhiman accused the AAP-led civic administration of practising vendetta politics. “Since the formation of the municipal house, BJP councillors have been treated unfairly. No new lights are being allotted to our wards, sanitation services are neglected, and even routine development work has been halted,” he said.

Rohit Sikka, deputy leader of the BJP councillor group, stated that AAP legislators are prioritising work only in the wards where their councillors have won. “In areas without AAP representation, all developmental activities have come to a standstill. Cleanliness is severely compromised, and officials don’t even respond to phone calls,” he said, adding that this reflects a deliberate bias against BJP-led areas.

The BJP leaders warned of a larger protest if the civic authorities fail to act on their demands promptly. They also indicated plans to escalate the issue to the party high command.

Those present during the submission of the memorandum included BJP district vice-president Nawal Jain, councillor group leader Poonam Ratra, deputy leader Rohit Sikka, and councillors Pallavi Vipin Vinayak, Ruchi Gulati, Rajesh Mishra, Jasbir Kaur, Anil Bhardwaj, Deeksha Batra, Ruby Goryan, Shobha Sharma, Anita Sharma, Kuldeep Kaur, Mukesh Khatri, Suman Verma, Happy Sherpuria, Raj Sharma, Nitin Batra, Mohit Sikka, Kulwant Singh Kanti, and others.