Ludhiana BJP welcomes special ‘Aastha’ train to Ayodhya

The city’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) cadre welcomed the Ayodhya-bound “Aastha” train on Friday by showering petals here at the Ludhiana Junction station. A second such special train passing through the city. The passengers of the special ‘Aastha’ train going from Pathankot to Shri Ayodhya Dham were welcomed by showering flowers in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Centre has started these special trains to facilitate the people who are planning their visit to the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman led the brief welcome. The party’s former state president Aswani Sharma was also travelling on the train.

According to a BJP Spokesperson, there were 25 mandals in the city and 1,000-1,500 people from each would travel to Ayodhya via these trains in the coming days.

Since the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, the seat quota for city’s trains to Ayodhya was almost booked for the upcoming month.