Ludhiana | Burglars target 3 shops, decamp with 50K, cigarattes

A gang of burglars targeted a money transfer service shop, a grocery shop and a bakery in New Kundanpuri area and decamped with ₹50,000 and expensive cigarettes in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused have been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Karan, owner of the grocery store, said the accused used a duplicate key to barge into the shop and stole some cash and packs of expensive cigarettes.

Before robbing the grocery store, the burglars targeted a bakery. When they did not find anything to steal, they consumed eatables.

Saurav, owner of the money transfer service shop, said the burglars stole ₹50,000 from his shop. He added that a neighbour who had noticed that the lights of the shop were switched on telephoned him to confirm the same and then she raised an alarm following which the accused fled from the spot.

On being informed, the Division number 8 police initiated a probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said the police would arrest the accused soon.