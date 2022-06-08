Ludhiana | Burglary bid at judicial magistrate’s house foiled
Unidentified persons broke into judicial magistrate Anubha Jindal’s house in Officers’ Colony near Old Session Chowk on Monday. However, the peon spotted them and raised the alarm, forcing the intruders to beat a hasty retreat.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Pal, who is part of the magistrate’s security cover, said, “The break-in took place at around 7am. The intruders intended to rob the house, but were spotted well in time.”
Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 455 (house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 8 Police Station.
This is the third burglary attempt made in the colony, which houses several high-ranking officers. On May 5, burglars had broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh.
Though several judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area, there are no CCTV cameras in the locality.
Railway employee loses equipment to snatchers
The complainant, Sudhir Kumar of Chandan Nagar, an engine driver, was riding home on his scooter at around 3am when the bike-borne accused intercepted him near Gandhi Market.
Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379B ( snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at the Division 4 police station and investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics