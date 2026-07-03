Ludhiana: Car mows down woman during morning walk

In a hit-and-run incident, a speeding car mowed down a 53-year-old woman to death during a morning walk in Model Town Extension on Friday morning and injured her friend. The car driver dragged the woman to several meters on the bonnet before fleeing. Both the women were rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. The driver dragged the woman to several meters on the bonnet before fleeing. (HT File)

The accident occurred around 6.15 am when two women, identified as Harpreet Kaur, 53, and her friend Meetu, 50, were out for their daily walk. The duo were walking from Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara Chowk towards Krishna Mandir when a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire struck them.

CCTV footage from the area captured the sequence of events. The footage shows the car crashing into the two women, tossing one of them into the air. Harpreet landed on the bonnet of the car. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated, causing her to fall onto the road before running over her.

Harpreet was dragged for a few meters and crushed to death on the spot. The accused driver fled after the incident.

Passersby rushed to help the victims and informed their families before taking both women to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared Harpreet dead on arrival, while Meetu, who sustained serious injuries, is undergoing treatment.

Family members of the deceased later reviewed CCTV footage from multiple locations and identified the vehicle involved. The footage captured the registration number of the car.

The family has filed a formal complaint with the Model Town Police Station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

SHO inspector Gurshinder Kaur said police have traced the address linked to the car’s registration and teams have been dispatched to locate the accused.

“We have obtained the owner’s address details and police teams are conducting raids. A case is being registered and further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

Harpreet, a resident of Model House, is survived by her husband, a realtor who also runs a garment store in Model Town. The couple has one daughter, who got married around a year ago.