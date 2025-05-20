Ludhiana: Car sold to cop with fake papers, 3 booked

The Division Number 8 police have registered a case against three men for allegedly cheating police personnel, deputed as a clerk at office of Commissioner of Police, by fraudulently selling him a Honda City car without proper ownership documents. The accused, without having legal possession or rights to the car, had sold it deceitfully. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Fazilka, Gurdit Singh from Jalalabad, and Gagan Sahni. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Satish Kumar, a resident of Police Lines.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Bhajan Singh said that the complainant had alleged that the accused sold him a Honda City car for ₹3.70 lakh. However, it was later discovered that the vehicle had not been purchased from its actual owner, Mahesh Ahuja. The accused, without having legal possession or rights to the car, had sold it deceitfully.

Satish Kumar further informed police that when he asked the accused for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other relevant ownership documents of the vehicle, they began to evade him, raising suspicions.

The ASI said that an FIR under Sections 420 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab the accused, he said.