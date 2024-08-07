Ludhiana: CBI nabs IT commissioner’s admn officer for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the administrative officer-cum-public relations officer (PRO) to the chief commissioner income tax (CCIT), Ludhiana, while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the administrative officer-cum-public relations officer (PRO) to the chief commissioner income tax (CCIT), Ludhiana, while accepting a bribe of ₹ 8,000 (HT File)

The accused had demanded ₹15,000 from the complainant, who runs an air-conditioner repair business.

A case was registered by the CBI following a complaint against the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar.

The complainant said his firm repaired the ACs installed at the income tax office, and he had demanded the accused to clear his dues and provide him with any future work related to AC repairs. However, he alleged that the accused asked him for ₹15,000 for assigning him fresh work.

CBI officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting ₹8,000 as a first installment of the bribe from the complainant.

Officials said the residence and office premises of the accused are being searched and investigation in the matter is still underway.