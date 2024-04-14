 Ludhiana civil hospital: Left ‘unattended’, man found lying dead next to another patient - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana civil hospital: Left ‘unattended’, man found lying dead next to another patient

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2024 05:06 AM IST

It was only on Sunday morning that people in the ward found him not moving at all and upon little inspection he was found to be dead

An elderly man admitted to the civil hospital’s emergency ward on Saturday night was found lying dead on the same bed with another patient.

The body of the man was sent to the mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted. (HT File Photo)
The body of the man was sent to the mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted. (HT File Photo)

The man, a doctor on the condition of anonymity, said the man was brought to the hospital on Saturday night with a head injury. He, the doctor said, stayed there all night unattended, which probably led to his death.

It was only on Sunday morning that people in the ward found him not moving at all and upon little inspection he was found to be dead.

The body of the man was sent to the mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted.

The doctor said the hospital witnessed a rush of cases in the emergency ward on Saturday night. He claimed that a total of 72 cases came in beside 60 others that did not need admission.

The doctor further attributed the alleged lack of medical attention to the patient to acute shortage of staff.

Senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, when approached for a comment, did not respond to multiple calls.

District commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, taking cognisance of the case, said, “The issue has been brought to my notice and I have asked for a report and responsibility affixation.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana civil hospital: Left ‘unattended’, man found lying dead next to another patient
