Ludhiana: Claiming incorrect ranks, lecturers object to tentative seniority list

Lecturers across Punjab are raising objections after the recent release of a tentative seniority list, claiming that many of them were assigned incorrect ranks. Sanjiv Kumar, state president of the Government School Lecturers Union, shared that this is not a new issue. "The initial seniority lists from 2011 and 2015 were also challenged in court due to errors," he explained.

In 2019, the seniority list for master cadre teachers was released, but a series of writ petitions led the high court to order corrections last year, with instructions to issue an updated lecturers’ list within three months after the release of the updated list for master cadre teachers within 6 months. “The delay has been too long,” said Kumar, adding that he has received numerous complaints about inaccuracies in the new list.

Lecturer Jatinder Kumar from the School of Eminence in Samrala voiced his frustration. “My rank is listed as 3,831. Another lecturer, who joined just a week after me, is ranked 100 spots higher. Despite filing objections, which were asked for in August this year, my rank has only dropped,” he said, adding that according to a 2017 directive from the Directorate of Public Instructions (Secondary education), seniority should be based solely on the date of joining.

Another lecturer from the School of Eminence in Model Town said, “My rank has dropped by 330. Those who joined later are ahead of me in the list.”

Ritu Verma, director of the promotion cell, urged the lecturers to submit objections by November 28, assuring that all claims would be reviewed.

Lecturers, however, warn that these delays are impacting their promotions, as more than 800 principal positions remain unfilled statewide. Many feel they have no option but to take legal action if the issues remain unresolved, delaying promotions further and affecting morale across schools.